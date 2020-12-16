http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TY_cV06woiY/

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society released a report Wednesday documenting the effect of donations by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to private-public partnerships that turned out the vote in key Democratic counties in 2020.

The report, titled “The Legitimacy and Effect of Private Funding in Federal and State Election Processes,” alleges that when Zuckerberg gave money to government institutions to assist with elections during the coronavirus pandemic, the donations were targeted at Democrat-heavy areas in swing states with the specific purpose of tilting the election to Joe Biden.

The report, according to Amistad Project director Phil Kline, documented the use of “more than one half of a billion dollars, more than the federal government expended [$400 million] in the CARES Act, to fund the election during the COVID crisis.

“This, effectively, is a shadow government running our elections,” he added. “A half a billion dollars into the hands of state and local officials who, in turn, allowed those private organizations, and private interests, to have access to sensitive and private information of American citizens that was of value to political parties, and monetized for interests on the left.”

Kline said that Zuckerberg’s money had encouraged states to violate their own laws, and act contrary to federal law, in turning out specific groups of voters and suppressing turnout among other groups of voters, violating the Constitution.

“Zuckerberg paid for the election judges; he purchased the drop boxes — contrary to state law; he ordered the consolidation of the counting facilities; Zuckerberg paid the local officials who boarded up the windows to the counting room; Zuckerberg money purchased the machines, Dominion and otherwise; and Zuckerberg money was contributed to secretaries of state, like Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson, who has fought transparency in this election.”

Breitbart News reported before the election on Zuckerberg’s donations to the non-profit Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), warning that it was targeting Demcorat-heavy jurisdictions and functioning as a public get-out-the-vote operation under the guise of a “safe elections” project.

After the election, Breitbart News confirmed that Biden’s winning margin in Georgia came from counties targeted by CTCL with help from Zuckerberg’s donations.

This story is developing.

