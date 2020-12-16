https://www.faithwire.com/2020/12/15/are-you-gonna-pay-my-rent-angry-cali-business-owner-confronts-gov-official-issuing-citation/
About The Author
Related Posts
In-Kind Contribution to the Democrats: Twitter Places Notice on Tweet by President Trump, Limits Engagement Options on Election Eve
November 3, 2020
Scott Baio to Newsmax TV: Woke Dems Actually Woke GOP
November 29, 2020
Catholic Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger Calls on Faithful to Recite Prayer to Bind the Evil Spirits and Satanic Forces Until Election Oddities are Resolved
November 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy