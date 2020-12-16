http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wE4XhF6DCBE/aoc-goes-three-for-three.php

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is awful when it comes to public policy. However, as a pundit, she’s not bad.

Ocasio-Cortez went three-for-three in a podcast interview with the Intercept. First, she said that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have to go.

We rate this statement TRUE.

Ocasio-Cortez also said she is “not ready” to become Speaker of the House. She added, “I know that I couldn’t do that job.”

We rate this pair of statements TRUE.

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez told the Intercept that there is no “next generation of leadership” ready to take over from Pelosi. The Hill calls this “an indirect jab at House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow New York Democrat and a Congressional Black Caucus member.”

Whether it is or it isn’t, we rate Ocasio-Cortez’s statement TRUE.

That’s a trifecta for Ocasio-Cortez. A betting man could have made good money wagering on that.

Speaking of betting, a friend with lots of experience in New York politics tells me that, if given even odds on Ocasio-Cortez running against Schumer, he would take them.

She might, indeed, take that plunge. It’s clear from the interview with the Intercept that she’s disillusioned with the House.

The Senate is even clubbier than the House. However, it’s a more exclusive club, so Ocasio-Cortez might be happier there, at least for a while. Taking down Chuck Schumer seems like a longshot to me, however.

