Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) need to vacate their positions in the government and let the younger generation of burgeoning lawmakers take over.

She also said that the Democratic presidential legacy of stacking administrations with previous Democratic appointees and big business heads needs to stop.

What are the details?

In a recently published interview with the Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill, the young congresswoman said that the Democratic Party needs a serious leadership overhaul.

There’s just one problem, she says: Democrats have no idea how to move forward.

“If you create that vacuum, there are so many nefarious forces at play to fill that vacuum with something even worse,” she warned.

“A lot of this is not just about these two personalities [Pelosi and Schumer], but also about the structural shifts that these two personalities have led in their time in leadership,” she explained. “The structural shifts of power in the House, both in process and rule, to concentrate power in party leadership of both parties, frankly, but in Democratic Party leadership to such a degree that an individual member has far less power than they did 30, 40, 50 years ago.”

She also said that Pelosi and other House members need to prepare for what comes after Pelosi retires.

“The left isn’t really making a plan for that,” she said. “So I do think that it’s something that we really need to think about.”

As for the newly minted congresswoman, the speaker position is not something she is ready to tackle — yet.

“The House is extraordinarily complex and I’m not ready,” she admitted. “It can’t be me. I know that I couldn’t do that job.”

What else?

Ocasio-Cortez also took a swipe at the incoming Biden administration and said that the president-elect is stacking the vacancies with former Obama appointees and big business players, calling it “horrible.”

“I think it’s … part of a larger issue that we have right now, which is … the Biden administration is bringing back a lot of Obama appointees, which, depending on where you are in the party, may sound nice, I guess,” she explained. “But I think what a lot of people fail to remember is that we now have a Biden administration that’s bringing back a lot of Obama appointees, but when Obama was making appointments, he was bringing back a lot of Clinton appointees.”

The Intercept reported that “dozens of people” from Goldman-Sachs, McKinsey, Facebook, and Google have “quietly been added to the Biden transition team in recent weeks.”

Ocasio-Cortez explained that those very types of appointments are a “huge reason why we got [President] Donald Trump in the first place.”

“In addition to just the racism that was waiting to be reanimated in this country, [there] was just an extreme disdain for this moneyed political establishment that rules Washington,” she proclaimed.

