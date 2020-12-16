http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UyuS-dpBQGM/

Arizona Senate Republicans on Tuesday issued subpoenas to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for a scanned ballot audit and “full forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, the software for that equipment and the election management system used in the 2020 general election.”

Both subpoenas were delivered Tuesday afternoon, according to Senate President Karen Fann (R).

“Today, under my direction as Senate President, Judiciary Committee Chairman Eddie Farnsworth issued subpoenas to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors,” Fann announced, briefly explaining each subpoena.

“One subpoena calls for a scanned ballot audit, to collect an electronic ballot image cast for all mail-in ballots counted in the November 2020 general election in Maricopa County, Arizona,” she said, adding that the second subpoena “calls for a full forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, the software for that equipment and the election management system used in the 2020 general election.”

The information is to be delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Friday, December 18, at 5 p.m.

The Arizona Republican Party celebrated the move, deeming it a “great moment in history” for both transparency and election integrity:

On Monday, Republican electors in Arizona created an alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump, as did Republican electors in other battleground states.

“We have transmitted those results to the proper entities in Washington, DC, for consideration by Congress,” Arizona GOP chair Dr. Kelli Ward said on Tuesday. “We believe that we are the electors for the legally cast votes here in Arizona.”

The moves follow Ward’s announcement last week that the Arizona GOP would appeal its election integrity case to the U.S. Supreme Court following the state’s Supreme Court dismissing the case:

