Millions of people will have received COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, but Americans shouldn’t let their guard down while that is going on, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday.

“Twenty million Americans should be vaccinated by the end of just this year,” Azar told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “We’ll have up to 50 million by the end of January and 100 million shots in arms between the first shot and the booster by the end of February. I want everyone out there to get to that moment.”

Meanwhile, he said he’s concerned that people will relax when they’re around family and remove their masks during indoor gatherings.

“Wear your face covering when you can’t watch your distance and in the holiday season as we go into next week, please be very careful about indoor gatherings, whether it’s at a restaurant or a bar, or in your own home,” said Azar.

Meanwhile, a major storm rolling into the northeastern states won’t have an effect on the vaccine deliveries, said Azar.

“We literally know where every truck is, where every box is, and we track all of that,” said Azar. “We have prepositioned CDC people at each place receiving the vaccine. This is FedEx, this is UPS, express shipping. “They know how to deal with snow and bad weather but we are on it and following it.”

Moderna’s vaccine is nearing approval as well, said Azar, with the FDA expected to approve it within days.

“If that’s the case, we have allotted 5.9 million doses of the vaccine of Moderna for next week on top of the 2 million that’s been allotted from Pfizer,” said Azar. “We’re just going to keep going week after week but Moderna is an important addition.”

Azar also on Wednesday stressed that people who contract COVID should ask their doctors or hospitals right away for antiviral medications such as the Regeneron or Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody.

“We have supplies,” he said. “They aren’t getting used because you don’t want to use it when somebody shows up at the emergency room. You want to use it when they’re first diagnosed so you keep that viral load down, you reverse the disease, pushing it back and you keep out of the hospital, hopefully.”

