Body-positivity folks slammed the singer Lizzo on social media this week for apparently “betraying” them by going on a smoothie detox for her health.

“So I did the 10-day smoothie detox and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like a dramatic weight loss,” the “Truth Hurts” singer explained Monday in a video posted to social media. “And that is not the case.”

Lizzo said November was a brutal month; she drank too much, got stressed out, and ate too much spicy food. The detox, designed by author JJ Smith, was intended to be a reset.

“As a part of the detox Lizzo sipped substantial green smoothies, chugged something called ‘beauty water,’ and snacked on apples with peanut butter, nuts, and cucumbers dipped in apple cider vinegar,” gossip blog The Loop outlined. “She also took unidentified detox pills, and wrote a disclaimer that she was practicing safe detox methods with a nutritionist, so her fans shouldn’t try it without research.”

“The singer also shared videos of her body throughout the process, highlighting the change she saw,” noted The Loop. “It was that, coupled with Lizzo working with Smith, that seemed to irk some fans most.”

Body positivity author Stephanie Yeboah argued Lizzo shamefully succumbed to pressures of “fatphobia.”

Lizzo….girl. Why? It was inevitable. The industry is so violent towards fat women. Of course she was going to submit to toxic diet culture. It was only a matter of time. Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants. I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body. It made us want to do the same to ours. The body Lizzo exists in has opened her up to a lot of fatphobia. A lot of abuse. A lot of harassment and a lot of online bullying & health trolling. I can understand how this can get to someone and why they can decide to change their body to be seen as more acceptable. I have empathy for those who succumb to the pressures of fatphobia – especially when you are in the public eye. Especially when you exist within several intersections that carry little privilege.

Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants.

I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body.

“Lizzo, a plus-size goddess who I considered my body confident role model, is now promoting detox smoothie diets on ig and I feel so betrayed,” another Twitter user reacted.

Another string of now-deleted tweets accused Lizzo of letting down “fat” people by supposedly communicating they are not worthy because she went on a smoothie detox.

Lizzo has since responded in a video post captioned: “Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves.”

“I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results,” the 32-year-old said in the video. “My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f***ing body, m f***ing skin, the whites of my eyes. Like I feel and look like a bad b****.”

