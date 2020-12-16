https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jen-omalley-dillon-biden-aide-republicans/2020/12/16/id/1001848

Incoming Biden deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, in an interview with Glamour magazine, called Republicans a bunch of “fu—rs” and referred to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “terrible.”

O’Malley Dillon was responding to a comment from Glamour reporter Glennon Doyle about refining compromise and how it helped Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” said O’Malley Dillon.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

O’Malley Dillon, the first woman to manage a successful Democrat presidential campaign, also said politics was a relationship.

“You can’t do politics alone,” she said. “If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”

