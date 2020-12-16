https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/biden-already-orchestrating-campaign-2nd-amendment/

Has Joe Biden’s campaign against the Second Amendment already begun?

There’s no doubt that the Democrat intends to move against traditional firearms owned by millions of Americans, but most expected it to be after Jan. 20.

However, the Washington Examiner reports Biden already has released a statement stating “gun violence is a national health crisis.”

And he said it must be addressed.

On the anniversary the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Biden said “in this collective pain, you’ve helped usher in a collective and growing purpose.”

“You’ve helped us forge a consensus that gun violence is a national health crisis, and we need to address its total cost to fully heal families, communities, and our nation,” he said.

“Every year, more than 30,000 people die from gun violence across America — a statistic we would associate with war in a far-off place,” claimed Biden. He apparently was copying a comment from twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that included suicides in its total.

Biden said the public should demand “common sense” changes.

During the campaign, however, Biden said he would make former Rep. Beto O’Rourke his lead man on gun control.

“I’m gonna guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy,” said Biden at the time. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re gonna to be the one who leads this effort.”

O’Rourke, while running for the White House, responded to the murder of 22 people at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, with a vow.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said.

When asked what he would do if gun owners refused to comply, he said police would seize the weapons.

Others in Biden’s camp share that attitude.

Fox News reported Jennifer Dillon, who previously was Biden’s campaign manager, has called for “mandatory buybacks” of guns.

“We are actually the only campaign with a plan … that supports mandatory buybacks of weapons of war,” she stated at the time. “An assault weapon ban is very, very important, and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there.”

And Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s VP, said she also supports “mandatory buyback of ‘assault weapons.'”

