https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-hes-confident-son-did-nothing-wrong_3621277.html

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks his son, Hunter, did nothing wrong, in his first public statement following the revelation that the younger Biden is under federal investigation.

“Are you confident Hunter Biden did nothing wrong?” a reporter asked Biden during an event in Delaware.

“I’m confident,” Biden responded.

Biden had twice deflected questions about his son in recent days.

Hunter Biden revealed last week that he learned he was under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

He said the probe dealt with his “tax affairs.”

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement released by his father’s campaign, which also said Joe Biden “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, celebrates onstage during a rally in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

According to one report, the Department of Justice’s probe includes looking at Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Monday called on Joe Biden to explain the situation, “based on all the facts known to date.”

Grassley, the Senate Finance Committee, and Senate Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recently released a report that they said showed Hunter Biden and his associates and family members were connected to Chinese nationals and Chinese companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Hunter Biden engaged in overseas business while his father was in office, sparking concerns of conflicts of interest, even as both Bidens insisted they did nothing wrong. That insistence has continued to this day.

Republicans have called for a special counsel to be appointed to oversee the matter, as a way to insulate the probe in the event Joe Biden wins the White House.

“If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say that there is no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

