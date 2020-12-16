https://www.oann.com/biden-to-tap-brenda-mallory-to-lead-white-house-environment-council-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-tap-brenda-mallory-to-lead-white-house-environment-council-sources

December 16, 2020

(Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick Brenda Mallory, current head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center, to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), according to sources familiar with the process.

The CEQ is responsible for the implementation of national environmental permitting and can have broad influence on the outlook for big infrastructure projects.

A spokesman for the transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Valerie Volcovici; writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Chris Reese)

