Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who is now his prospective deputy chief of staff, ripped Republicans in an interview, saying she believed in unity but added, “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers.”

In response, former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly delivered her own message mocking O’Malley Dillon’s claims of wanting unity, tweeting, “Unite, you f*ckers!”

In her interview with Glamour magazine, which was published on Tuesday, O’Malley Dillon iterated that she and Biden believed in working with those on the opposite side of the aisle:

I also think, as in love, compromise is a good thing. The atmosphere in the world now is like, “Oh, if you compromise, you don’t believe in something.” No, it’s: I believe in it so much that I’m going to work to find a path we can both go down together. That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board. … The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.

Prior to heading up Biden’s campaign, O’Malley Dillon served as the campaign manager for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s abortive presidential campaign. In October 2019, her then-candidate O’Rourke threatened religious organizations in a conversation with CNN’s Don Lemon.

LEMON: Congressman, I want to ask you a question. This is from your LGBTQ plan, and here’s what you write. This is a quote. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right but it should not be used to discriminate. Do you think religious institutions, like colleges, churches, charities, should they lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage? O’ROURKE: Yes.

That precipitated an uproar, prompting O’Rourke to tweak his messaging slightly by tweeting, “Anyone can believe what they want — but organizations that discriminate when they provide public services should not be tax-exempt.”

O’Malley Dillon agreed about stripping religious entities of their tax protections, saying adoption agencies could still be punished if they didn’t follow those rules, as she propounded:

If a religious organization discriminates based on sexual orientation or gender identity when delivering public services, they shouldn’t be tax-exempt. But if a religious organization simply does not ‘believe’ in same-sex marriage, Beto won’t challenge their tax-exempt status. So, for example, an adoption agency run by a religious organization that denies the adoption application of a same-sex couple solely because they oppose gay marriage, would lose their tax-exempt status. A church that declines to marry a same sex couple would not.

