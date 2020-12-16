https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-staffer-trashes-republicans

The campaign manager and now deputy chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden trashed Republicans as “a bunch of f***ers” recently even as she called for compromise between Democrats and Republicans over the next four years.

Speaking with Glamour magazine in an interview published Tuesday, Jen O’Malley Dillon — who served as campaign manager for former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in 2020 before eventually heading up Biden’s campaign — praised the president-elect for his dreamy insistence on unity.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible,” she explained. “But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

O’Malley Dillon, who last month was promoted to deputy chief of staff for the incoming Biden administration, added that compromise will be essential for American politics moving forward.

“Which is not to say it is easy. It is like a relationship. You can’t do politics alone,” she said. “If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”

Of course, talk of compromise always follows an election and almost always is heard exclusively from the winning side. Taking the last four years as an example, it is clear to see that the Democratic Party has not demonstrated compromise to be an abiding characteristic of theirs.

O’Malley Dillon knows this, as she is certainly no stranger to Democratic Party politics. According to CNN, she has previously served as the executive director of the Democratic National Committee and the founding partner at Precision Strategies, a Democratic consulting firm.

