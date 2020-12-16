https://noqreport.com/2020/12/16/black-lives-matter-activist-honored-by-red-sox-arrested-for-punching-80-year-old-woman/

Swampscott, MA – A Black Lives Matter activist who was honored by the Boston Red Sox in August was arrested on Saturday after he hit an 80-year-old female Trump supporter at a rally.

Article originally published at The Police Tribune.

Ernst Jean-Jacques Jr. was honored on the big screen at Fenway Park on Aug. 28 as part of the Boston Red Sox’s “Hats Off to Heroes” program, according to a post he put on his Facebook page on Aug. 30.

He posted a copy of the letter he received from the Red Sox telling him that he had been selected to be honored during the program that usually recognizes military members during baseball games.

“This year, with everything that has been going on, we got permission from the presenting sponsor John Hancock to expand the breadth of the program… On Aug. 28 we are going to recognize an activist and pillar of their community, and I would absolutely love it if we could highlight you, for all that you do for the city and in the fight against social injustice,” the letter read.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Jean-Jacques also posted a video of the game that showed him waving from the big screen while the announcer sang his praises. On Dec. 12, the pillar of the community was arrested for attacking an elderly woman at a Trump rally, The Daily Item reported. The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. during a demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump at Monument Square in Swampscott.

Trump rallies have been held on Thursdays in that location for 35 weeks in a row but recently made the switch to Saturday, The Daily Item reported.

“It was a powder keg,” Swampscott Police Sergeant Jay Locke told The Daily Item. “Just the way people were interacting with one another. This was definitely more aggressive action than in previous weeks. It felt like it was going to be violent at any moment.”

Counter-protesters at Monument Square on Saturday were mostly from out-of-town and led by 33-year-old Joseph Castro Del Rio, The Daily Item reported. Del Rio was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon in November after he struck a man wearing a pro-Israel hat with a whip during a Black Lives Matter protest, the Boston Herald reported.

He was also involved in a violent protest in Saugus in October, The Daily Item reported. Former conservative radio host Dianna Ploss was filming a video at the rally in Swampscott when Jean-Jacques approached a group of pro-Trump women who were dancing to “It’s Raining Men” that was blasting from loudspeakers nearby.

“It’s raining Trumps,” Jean-Jacques sang through a black facemask in the video as he danced at the women in an antagonizing manner, the video showed.

In the video, 80-year-old Linda Greenberg approached the barricade where the activist was dancing. The camera is briefly blocked by another dancing woman with an American flag but when she moved, Jean-Jacques punched the elderly woman in front of him. Greenberg may have splashed water on Jean-Jacques but that couldn’t be seen in the video, The Daily Item reported.

The video showed Greenberg doubled over in pain and holding a water bottle as other rally-goers tried to help her. Several women in the video screamed for the police and Jean-Jacques was quickly apprehended and escorted away in handcuffs by officers, The Daily Item reported.

Greenberg refused medical attention at the scene. Jean-Jacques was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person 60 years or older for his attack on Greenberg, The Daily Item reported. He was released on $550 bail.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

