Maria Bartiromo dropped a bomb on her morning show on Wednesday. The award-winning journalist told viewers she was told by an intel source that Trump did win the 2020 election. And then she added that the Supreme Court must take the cases challenging the massive election fraud to stop the clock!

Maria Bartiromo: “An intel source told me President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

Maria is amazing!

Maria Bartiromo claims an “Intel Source” told her “Trump did in fact win the election”. Arrest her…pic.twitter.com/pMCJpwJwYc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 15, 2020

