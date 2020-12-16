https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/border-cbp-illegal-immigration/2020/12/16/id/1001827

Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection warn that a Joe Biden administration may lead to a drastic increase of immigration at the Southwest border that far exceeds current levels, the Washington Examiner reports.

“The numbers are going up for one reason: because of the Biden effect,” said former acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan.

Official data shows that illegal entries at the southern border have spiked from 17,000 in April to 70,000 in November.

Homan added that if the Democrat “does away” with Department of Homeland Security mechanisms like “Title 42 and [the] Remain in Mexico program,” as is expected, “then we’re back to a surge in.”

Title 42 allows CBP to send people back to Mexico immediately after they’re caught illegally crossing the border instead of holding them in detention first, while the Remain in Mexico program forces prospective immigrants to stay in Mexico oftentimes for months before their case is considered by a U.S. judge.

“[If] those valves are just turned on completely, you will see a global crisis within a couple of weeks,” CBP acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters in a conference call on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

