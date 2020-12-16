https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-catherine-herridge-reports-dni-john-ratcliffe-confirmed-foreign-election-interference-china-iran-russia-november-video/

This is HUGE breaking news–

CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge reported Wednesday that DNI John Ratcliffe told CBS “that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year.”

CBS Reporter: What did Ratcliffe say about election fraud and interference?

Catherine Herridge: Well DNI Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January.

TRENDING: BOOM! Maria Bartiromo: “Intel Source” Told Me Trump Did in Fact Win the Election – It’s Up to Supreme Court to Take the Cases and Stop the Clock (VIDEO)

#BREAKING

CBS News Senior Correspondent @CBS_Herridge reports that @DNI_Ratcliffe has “told CBS News that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year [2020].” More to come.pic.twitter.com/bxoWeys5FZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 16, 2020

For the record — DNI Ratcliffe traveled with President Trump to the Army-Navy game last weekend!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

