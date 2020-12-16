https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-dni-report-will-show-foreign-election-interference-ratcliffe/

“DNI Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January.”

Report delayed until January…

“This is a big deal. Ratcliffe has drawn a line in the sand on China and not backing down. Even some of the careers agree with him that the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ crowd is downplaying the China threat.”

Bonus clip from Ratcliffe and Herridge…

