CBS News Senior Correspondent @CBS_Herridge reports that @DNI_Ratcliffe has “told CBS News that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year [2020].” More to come.pic.twitter.com/bxoWeys5FZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 16, 2020

“DNI Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January.”

Report delayed until January…

“to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections. The IC has received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product.” (2/3) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) December 16, 2020

“The DNI is committed to providing this report to our customers expeditiously.” (3/3) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) December 16, 2020

“This is a big deal. Ratcliffe has drawn a line in the sand on China and not backing down. Even some of the careers agree with him that the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ crowd is downplaying the China threat.”

BREAKING: There is ample and continuing raw intelligence about China’s intentions & actions to influence the 2020 election. Ratcliffe is considering not signing off on report if it does not include this discussion. Some senior analysts downplaying, others want to include. – @OANN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2020

A senior national security official tells @OANN: “This is a big deal. Ratcliffe has drawn a line in the sand on China and not backing down. Even some of the careers agree with him that the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ crowd is downplaying the China threat.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2020

Bonus clip from Ratcliffe and Herridge…

Top story: @CBS_Herridge: ‘#China NOTE TIMING + LAWMAKERS WARNED: In this extended clip from exclusive @CBSNews interview 12/3 @DNI_Ratcliffe said he briefed members of HOUSE + SENATE intelligence committees “earlier th… pic.twitter.com/Mbey05xG5u, see more https://t.co/QfdxDNTH5K — Evidence based Medicine (@DrNancyMalik) December 14, 2020

