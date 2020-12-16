https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/brian-stelter-trips-over-all-3-letters-in-cnn-in-rush-to-accuse-fox-news-of-failing-to-enforce-journalistic-standards/

Brian Stelter has been on the job again — and by “on the job” we mean “watching Fox News a lot” — and the CNN media correspondent thinks he’s spotted a breach of journalistic standards after one of the hosts repeated a claim from a source:

More than 24 hours later, still no comment from Fox News about the validity of Maria Bartiromo’s “intel source.” Was the info vetted by Fox’s newsroom? Seems like a big no. Fox’s failure to enforce editorial standards hurts the journalists who work there. pic.twitter.com/wlF8L976nq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 16, 2020

Are there any less self-aware people on the planet than some of those who work for CNN?

It’s been over 20k hours since CNN published this completely false Russiagate piece.

Other outlets retracted after a CNN contributor admitted to being the source and lying about it.

What were you saying about editorial standards @BrianStelter?https://t.co/m7hhyK0bEt pic.twitter.com/qLaSaMMev3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 16, 2020

This is pretty rich coming from CNN, which has published and aired countless false news stories about Russia collusion and the dossier over the past 4 years. https://t.co/fcwTPPzSvO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 16, 2020

Coming from somebody at the network that recently cut a settlement check to Nick Sandmann after his lawsuit for slander, it’s even richer. And there’s so much more:

Stelter complaining about lack of journalistic standards at Fox. Hilarious. He and CNN had Michael Avenatti on his show constantly, accepted everything the grifter had to say and suggested he should run for president. The same Avenatti currently in prison or heading there soon. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) December 16, 2020

Now do Michael Avenatti — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 16, 2020

I love parody accounts on Twitter, like Stelter or @TheBabylonBee, though I think the Bee has been right more often than Stelter or @CNN — B (@Texan__Pride) December 16, 2020

Remember when Rep. Adam Schiff was welcomed on CNN’s shows frequently where he was allowed to push his Russia collusion BS with zero pushback? Good times. But “editorial standards” or something.

Will Dan Rather be making his regular appearance on your show this weekend to discuss source vetting and other topics related to journalistic propriety? — Andrew (@andyndelaney) December 16, 2020

Geez real reporters have been waiting for weeks to get a comment from CNN’s ‘media reporters’ @brianstelter (you) and @oliverdarcy regarding your colleague at CNN Jeffrey Toobin. Weeks is considerably longer than 24 hours. Clean up your own glass house before you cast stones. https://t.co/cRR13NdEub — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) December 16, 2020

Would you believe them if their first name was “anonymous” @brianstelter https://t.co/iP90NDTdDH — wombat (@the_wombat_08) December 16, 2020

Either Stelter is unselfaware at levels never seen before or he’s got giant brass balls and thinks you’re too dumb to see the ridiculousness of this. https://t.co/vc5HV5MbuR — Stranger Claus (@lone_rides) December 16, 2020

Maybe “all of the above”?

