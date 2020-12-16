https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/brian-stelter-trips-over-all-3-letters-in-cnn-in-rush-to-accuse-fox-news-of-failing-to-enforce-journalistic-standards/

Brian Stelter has been on the job again — and by “on the job” we mean “watching Fox News a lot” — and the CNN media correspondent thinks he’s spotted a breach of journalistic standards after one of the hosts repeated a claim from a source:

Are there any less self-aware people on the planet than some of those who work for CNN?

Coming from somebody at the network that recently cut a settlement check to Nick Sandmann after his lawsuit for slander, it’s even richer. And there’s so much more:

Remember when Rep. Adam Schiff was welcomed on CNN’s shows frequently where he was allowed to push his Russia collusion BS with zero pushback? Good times. But “editorial standards” or something.

Maybe “all of the above”?

