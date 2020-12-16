https://hannity.com/media-room/california-revolt-restaurant-owner-fights-back-against-the-governors-covid-19-lockdown-rules/
CALIFORNIA REVOLT: Restaurant Owner Fights Back Against the Governor’s CoVID-19 Lockdown Rules
One business owner in the Golden State is fighting back after California Health Officials ordered his restaurant closed over the weekend; asking local leaders if they are willing to pay his “rent and employees salaries.
The post CALIFORNIA REVOLT: Restaurant Owner Fights Back Against the Governor’s CoVID-19 Lockdown Rules appeared first on Sean Hannity.