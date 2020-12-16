https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/catholic-cardinal-trump-made-positive-contribution-christianity/

By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

Cardinal George Pell said President Donald Trump has made a positive contribution to the Christian cause through Supreme Court appointments and pro-life issues.

Australian Cardinal George Pell made the comments praising President Donald Trump during a press conference Wednesday on his book “Prison Journal: Volume 1” in which he recollects his time in an Australian prison. In April, the Roman Catholic cardinal was completely acquitted of sexual abuse charges, which he had been sentenced to six years for in 2019, The New York Times reported.

“I think [Trump’s] made some splendid appointments to the Supreme Court,” Pell said.

“He was a little bit unusual because he kept many of his promises,” the cardinal continued. “He brought some of the troops home, he didn’t enter into any wars, the economy kept rolling along.”

Pell also commended Trump for attending the March for Life in January. Trump became the first sitting president to attend the March for Life, which has taken place in Washington D.C. every year since 1974, according to NBC News.

“All of us here today understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump said according to The White House. “Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is a practicing Catholic, was confirmed to the Supreme Court in October. Trump previously appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the court in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“So on the whole, I think Trump has made a positive contribution to the Christian cause,” Pell said.

While he praised much of Trump’s record and impact, Pell added that Trump could’ve been more respectful of the “political process.”

“It’s important that people believe they’re getting a fair go,” Pell said. “It’s no small thing to weaken trust in great public institutions.”

