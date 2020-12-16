https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/530583-celebrities-react-to-tom-cruise-covid-19-rant-ive-never-liked

Hollywood is taking to social media in reaction to Tom Cruise’s viral COVID-19 rant, mostly standing in solidarity with the actor.

Cruise lashed out at workers who failed to follow coronavirus protocols while on set for “Mission: Impossible 7.” In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise condemns the offenders, saying “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever!”

Cruise continued, yelling, “And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone!”

“I get it,” talk show host Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg blasts Republicans not speaking against Trump: ‘This is an attempted coup’ Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump over COVID-19 spike: ‘This blood is on his hands’ Stevie Wonder, Céline Dion and other stars to perform at Thanksgiving concert honoring nurses MORE said on ABC’s “The View” in response to the Academy Award nominee’s outburst.

“Some people don’t understand why he would get so angry,” Goldberg said in Cruise’s defense while discussing the incident Wednesday. “That’s his movie. If he goes down with COVID, the movie’s done.”

Actor Josh Gad echoed Goldberg’s sentiment, tweeting, “Tom Cruise is correct here. Sorry/Not sorry.”

Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 16, 2020

“He didn’t overreact, because it is a problem,” actor George Clooney told Howard Stern Wednesday in a radio interview.

Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan applauded Cruise for taking the coronavirus so seriously.

“I’ve never liked him more!” she wrote. “Can I just blast this at the supermarket?”

I’ve never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket? https://t.co/KBFLDhKBwU — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 16, 2020

Mike Scully also noted that the general public could use a Cruise scolding.

In an appeal to the actor, Scully wrote, “Please come yell at America.”

Dear Tom Cruise, Please come yell at America. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) December 16, 2020

