https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/16/christopher-bedford-media-are-destroying-science-by-weaponizing-covid-against-americans/

Corporate media weaponized COVID-19 by issuing “fact-checks” of Americans and political leaders who disagree with their narrative about the virus, said Federalist Senior Editor Christopher Bedford on Fox News Tuesday evening.

“One of the most illustrative parts of this entire media screwup is that the New York Times, Washington Post, NBC News were comfortable enough to say that Donald Trump and the American people were incapable of delivering a vaccine. They fact-checked it,” Bedford said.

“That is how far fact-checking has fallen from Snopes and ‘Don’t worry, grandma, there’s no hoof bandit on the side of the road,’” he continued. “We’re now fact-checking political ideas and American dreams. That is completely insane.”

According to Bedford, the corporate media also portrayed a narrative about President Donald Trump and the COVID vaccine that was “straight-up politics.”

“The vaccine process, Operation Warp Speed, was transparent. You were able to see the way they were doing it,” Bedford said, noting that the vaccine went through the same testing processes as other approved immunizations, despite leftist media misconstruing otherwise.

The behavior exhibited by big media, Democrats, and elites, Bedford said, is dangerous and has larger implications for what science means to Americans in the future.

“Science has been weaponized against the right, against the center, against Republicans, against anyone who pushes back against more and more control,” Bedford said. “COVID is kind of a micro-study what this battle of ever-changing science agenda means for Americans,” he added.

