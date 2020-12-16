http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7k8MnsD1qzU/civil-war-on-the-left-76-biffing-biden.php

I’m really thinking I should rename this series “Biden Agonistes,” because no sooner do the progressive identitarians take down Mary Nichols to be head of the EPA than Black Lives Matter comes along and oppose Mayor Pete to be Secretary of Transportation:

Black Lives Matter Opposes Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement have come out against President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to nominate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation, recalling his struggles with minority voters. . . In a statement Tuesday, South Bend-based Black Lives Matter leader Jordan Geiger said: “[W]e urge the rejection of our former mayor Pete Buttigieg, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Rhode Island, Governor Gina Raimondo for Transportation Secretary or any other cabinet position.” . . . ABC’s Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson noted that Black Lives Matter leaders have sought a meeting with Biden for more than a month but have not received an invitation.

Meanwhile, AOC has finally declared open war on the Democrats’ congressional leadership:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) called for new leadership to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), in an interview with The Intercept aired on Wednesday. The remarks represent Ocasio-Cortez’s most direct challenge to current Democratic congressional leadership, and come a month after Michigan representative Elissa Slotkin vowed not to support Pelosi for another term as House Speaker. . . “I do think that we need new leadership in the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez said on The Intercept’s podcast Intercepted. . . Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has said attacks on “defund the police” and “socialism” amount to “racial resentment” attacks.

She really is the gift that keeps on giving. Excuse me while I run to Costco to buy another 55-gallon barrel of popcorn.

