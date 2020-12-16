https://junkscience.com/2020/12/communist-china-to-run-biden-climate-policy/

Joe Biden’s climate czar will be Obama EPA chief, current Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) chief and possible Communist Chinese tool Gina McCarthy.

NRDC has a 20-year (likely including financial) relationship with the Communist Chinese government. NRDC admits: “NRDC has been supporting China’s sustainable development by providing technical and legal expertise for more than 20 years.”

Before Democrats took control of Congress in 2019, Congress was investigating whether Communist China was funding NRDC to wreck the US economy via its advocacy work.

As Obama EPA chief, McCarthy wrecked the coal industry and broke the law.

