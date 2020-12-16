https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530435-congress-close-to-coronavirus-deal-that-includes-stimulus-checks

Senate and House leaders are closing in on a coronavirus relief deal that would include direct stimulus payments, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The package is based largely on a $748 billion relief bill that a bipartisan group of Senate and House moderates unveiled Monday plus a new round of stimulus checks, although at an amount lower than the payments of up to $1,200 per adult included in the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.

It will leave out $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, which was originally included in a $908 billion compromise proposal that Democratic leaders endorsed in early December, as well as liability protection for businesses, a top priority of the GOP leadership.

Two House lawmakers, one Republican and one Democrat, confirmed Wednesday that a new round of stimulus payments are part of the emerging deal.

The entire cost of the various items in the package is expected to stay below $1 trillion, an upper boundary set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress closes in on COVID-19 relief, funding deal Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal’s inclusion in year-end package Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Republicans earlier this year.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the package will total around $900 billion, include a new round of stimulus checks, enhanced federal unemployment benefits and “other avenues to deliver aid to states, localities, territories and tribes” but will not include liability protections.

Congressional leaders are closing in on agreement after negotiating late into the evening Tuesday.

“We made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities,” McConnell announced on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

“We committed to continuing these urgent discussions until we have an agreement and we agreed we will not leave town until we’ve made law,” the GOP leader added. “The American people need more help, it’s that simple. Further targeted relief is now months overdue.”

The size and eligibility requirements for the second round of payments weren’t immediately clear. The CARES Act payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child cost almost $300 billion, but lawmakers are looking at a second round that has a lower price tag. The White House last week had proposed direct payments of $600 per adult and per child, which analysts estimate would cost about $170 billion.

The addition of a second round of direct payments is a win for progressive lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressives rally around Turner’s House bid Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal Progressives ramp up calls for increased unemployment insurance, direct payments MORE (I-Vt.), as well as GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyProgressives ramp up calls for increased unemployment insurance, direct payments On The Money: Congressional leaders to meet on government funding, COVID relief | Small businesses say worst of pandemic yet to come | Fed joins global network to fight climate change McConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote MORE (Mo.), who had pushed for checks to be part of the package. But it’s unclear how satisfied advocates of direct payments will be with a second payment that is smaller than the first.

Naomi Jagoda contributed to this report, which was updated at 10:26 a.m.

