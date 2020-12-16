https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cornell-universities-ivy-league-defund-the-police/2020/12/16/id/1001830

Cornell University’s student government removed two executive committee representatives who voted against a resolution to disarm the police at the Ivy League campus.

The Student Assembly on Dec. 8 removed Annie Gleiberman for voting against a resolution to disarm the university’s police department, saying she condoned “acts of racism, physical aggression, and emotional violence” by voting against the resolution.

And when a fellow executive rep, Morgan Baker, said she wouldn’t vote for it either — becoming a procedural block because a unanimous vote was needed — members temporarily removed her to get to a unanimous tally, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

A previous motion to defund the police failed after 15 representatives on the Student Assembly opposed it. Following Baker and Gleiberman’s removal, 13 of them wrote a commentary in The Cornell Daily Sun blasting the student government for its “brazenly undemocratic display.”

“The simple fact of the matter is that the executive committee wants to stack the [student government] with loyal allies who will not question their abuses of power and violations of [student assembly] rules,” they wrote.

The 13 representatives also claim the executive committee is planning to selectively use existing but normally unenforced rules on attendance and committee membership to remove members who voted against the “defund the police” resolution.

Weston Barker, the head of Cornell’s College Republicans, told the Washington Free Beacon he wasn’t surprised.

“These individuals are career harassers who have used and continue to use fear, defamation, and their social status to put down any form of dissent,” Barker said. “When those tools fail, they will go to any lengths to achieve their ideologically singular Cornell, without any regard for statute, bylaws, or morality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

