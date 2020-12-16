http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xyPyyyJ-Sko/coronavirus-in-one-state-139.php

We have passed the peak of the current wave of the epidemic in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The surge was regional in nature and has receded regionally regardless of the varying approaches taken by the authorities in these states. That’s the way it appears to me (tweet below).

It has now been 4 weeks since “cases” peaked in the northern Great Plains states; they have now fallen nearly 50% since mid-November despite mild restrictions and limited mask mandates: pic.twitter.com/WCpsDFpo8c — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) December 16, 2020

One would never have a clue that this might be the case from the regular Minnesota Department of Health briefings. I have posted the audio of yesterday’s briefing below. Kevin Roche observes in our email correspondence this morning: “The press lets [Walz et al.] act like the [current shutdown] orders had anything to do with the change in cases. All you have to do is look at the curve.”

All the numbers have moved in the right direction. There is no evidence of a Thanksgiving surge. Yet Governor Walz continues to insist on micromanaging our lives. While the current shutdown regime expires Friday, the subjects of Governor Walz have looked longingly to him for a restoration of responsibility for the management of our own lives.

It is not to be. Per Blois Olson’s Morning Take email update, Walz will announce at a 1:15 p.m. press conference this afternoon:

• A moderate loosening of family gathering guidance.

• Gyms will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity with restrictions on patrons’ behavior.

• Restaurants and bars are to remain closed for another three weeks indoors.

• Youth sports can resume practices January 4.

Walz’s spokesman lets on that Walz will “prioritize[] in-person learning for elementary students[.]” It has taken a back seat so far, to the detriment of al the minority communities to which he professes devotion in the current politically correct terms.

A new executive order will of course fill in the details and lay down the law. Whatever the details, Walz continues to exercise minute control of the “dials” of our lives (as he calls them) and the press continues its utterly servile performance.

