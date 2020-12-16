https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-demanded-kavanugh-take-polygraph-over-ford-accusation-we-should-hold-him-to-his-own-standard

New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a former advisor, progressive activist Lindsey Boylan.

“Yeah, I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made and it’s not true,” Cuomo reacted to the serious allegations. “Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true.”

By Cuomo’s own standard, however, the denial is certainly not enough — not in comparison to how the Democrat reacted to decades-old sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford in 2018.

In fact, Cuomo demanded Kavanaugh take a polygraph test or have his appointment to the bench scrapped entirely.

“Why won’t [Kavanaugh] take a polygraph?” Cuomo asked President Donald Trump in a statement released at the time. “Dr. Ford did. If he does not take a polygraph test, it is the ultimate, ‘he said, she said.’ It is the one powerful piece of evidence that seriously damages his credibility and the credibility of his Republican supporters, including yourself.”

“You can and should ask him to take the test,” Cuomo continued. “If he refuses, you should pull the appointment. It will show at least a modicum of fairness on your part. If you do not insist that Judge Kavanaugh take a polygraph, it will be further evidence that you are putting political motivation over your constitutional obligation. Do not aid and abet a lie. Demand a polygraph.”

In a letter penned to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in 2018, Blasey Ford claimed Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a house party in the early 1980s, though she said she was unable to specify exactly where or when the alleged incident took place. The dubious claim was uncorroborated, the alleged witnesses she named deny any knowledge of the party or outright refuted the accusation, and the Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately found that there was “no evidence to substantiate any of the claims.”

“In neither the committee’s investigation nor in the supplemental background investigation conducted by the FBI was there ANY evidence to substantiate or corroborate any of the allegations,” the Committee found.

Moreover, Kavanaugh, unlike Cuomo, answered questions about the allegations under oath.

Even more damning to Cuomo’s glaring double-standard, the Democrat blasted Republicans back in September 2018, for allegedly diminishing women who have the courage to come forward with accusations.

“There is a disrespect for women that this [Trump] administration chronically exemplifies,” Cuomo charged. “After the #MeToo movement, they did absolutely nothing when it came to sexual harassment. They have always diminished the charges of women — always, consistently. And they’re doing it again.” “To cheapen or ridicule the pain a woman suffers from a sexual attack is disgusting — sexist and disgusting. To second-guess how a woman should have acted after a sexual attack is sexist and disgusting. I mean, it’s just insensitive; you don’t understand the pain, you don’t understand how the system tortures a person who wants to come forward.”

It’s important and fair we allow Cuomo to be held to his own standard by demanding a polygraph test.

