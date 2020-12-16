https://www.thefirsttv.com/too-many-americans-want-vaccine-mandate-to-be-ruled-dana-loesch/

A new ABC/Ipsos poll shows “only” 39 percent of Americans want states to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. “That’s way too much for me,” Dana Loesch responded on Tuesday.

“Freedom is not for everybody,” she said and the pandemic has exposed the extent to which that is true even for some so-called conservatives. “Free people don’t ask permission,” Loesch added.

“There are a lot of people in this country who desperately seek to be ruled… it is an infringement upon individual liberty.”