https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/dem-senators-warning-at-election-hearing-about-fueling-conspiracy-theories-overheats-projection-detectors/
About The Author
Related Posts
Heartbroken Don Lemon reveals that he 'had to get rid of' a lot of friends because they support Trump instead of The Science™ [video]
October 30, 2020
Vox correspondent thinks Biden's best option for handling court-packing issue is to keep dodging reporters' questions
October 10, 2020
THERE it is! Andrew Cuomo explains why it's 'bad news' that a Covid-19 vaccine might be available soon
November 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy