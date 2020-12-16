http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IUjV8geZL4M/

At least 21 House Democrats are seeking a ban against members of Congress carrying firearms in the U.S. Capitol.

The move comes after incoming U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) talked to Capitol police about her ability to have a gun on Capitol grounds for self-defense.

And on December 8, 2020, Boebert tweeted, “I’ve always heard to ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock.”

There are “a number of lawmakers who carry firearms,” and that a 1967 law allows them to do so, the Associated Press reported.

That law says Congressional members shall not be prohibited “from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

Democrats are now trying to put in a prohibition that will block members of Congress of carrying guns in the on U.S. Capitol grounds.

The Hill said that “at least 21 Democrat gun reformers” are pushing the ban in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The Democrat Congressional members claim the current allowance for having a gun is bad because it does not set forth storage requirements, whether in member’s offices or elsewhere in the Capitol complex. Democrats argue, “Ultimately, the current regulations create needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds.”

