The city of Detroit, Michigan, asked a federal judge to impose sanctions against Sidney Powell over her lawsuit alleging massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Powell has made headlines for her “Kraken” lawsuits meant to prove allegations of voter fraud that flipped the election and concluded in a fraudulent defeat of President Donald Trump. While she was originally counted among the president’s legal team, they later distanced themselves from Powell.

Among those lawsuits was one alleging voter fraud perpetrated by officials in Detroit. The city responded in a scathing filing that excoriated Powell on December 2.

“Few lawsuits breathe more lies than this one. The allegations are little more than fevered rantings of conspiracy theorists built on the work of other conspiracy theorists,” said the filing.

“Plaintiffs rely on affidavits of so-called ‘experts’ — really confidence men who spread lie after lie under cover of academic credential — which misstate obviously false statistics. These ‘experts’ use academic jargon as if that could transmute their claims from conspiracy theory to legal theory,” they added.

That lawsuit was ultimately rejected.

David Fink, an attorney for Detroit, petitioned U.S. District Judge Linda Parker to impose sanctions on Powell based on federal Rule 11 which forbids lawsuits to be filed “for any improper purpose, such as to harass, cause unnecessary delay, or needlessly increase the cost of litigation.”

The motion asked for fines to be levied against Powell, as well as a ban against practicing in the Eastern District of Michigan.

“Plaintiffs and their counsel understood that the mere filing of a suit (no matter how frivolous) could, without any evidence, raise doubts in the minds of millions of Americans about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election,” wrote Fink.

Powell has a three week window to rescind her lawsuit and avoid the sanctions, but when Forbes inquired about that possibility, Powell said she would not withdraw the claims.

