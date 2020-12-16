https://thehill.com/homenews/media/530450-don-lemon-to-ex-cnn-colleague-mcenany-girl-bye

CNN’s Don LemonDon Carlton LemonCNN’s Don Lemon says Newsmax will ‘never be as powerful as Fox News’ Dave Chappelle video on George Floyd is No. 1 on YouTube’s 2020 top-trending list Don Lemon says media needs time to stop talking Trump, compares it to breakup MORE had some choice words Tuesday night for Trump press secretary and former network colleague Kayleigh McEnany, telling her “girl, bye” amid the White House’s refusal to concede following last month’s election.

Lemon discussed McEnany’s handling of questions concerning President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDeVos urges Education Dept. staff to ‘resist’ when Biden takes office LGBTQ groups celebrate Buttigieg pick for Transportation secretary Biden administration needs bipartisan solutions for older Americans, lawmakers say MORE‘s recent confirmation by the Electoral College at a press conference earlier in the day, blasting her for criticizing the media.

“Did you know she also worked for — girl, bye,” Lemon said, referring to he former position as a commentator for CNN.

Don Lemon had it with Kayleigh McEnany……”Girl Bye”#ByeKayleigh pic.twitter.com/XuFsCrtqMw — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 16, 2020

“So much disinformation comes from the podium. It’s just every day. It’s like [she] comes out, reads propaganda, talks about what the media is doing, criticizes the media, ‘this is what you should be covering’,” Lemon said.

“I think we got it. When you sat here with us, you thought we had it. You were happy to be here. But now we don’t know what we’re doing?” he continued. “Girl, bye.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta James (Jim) AcostaAmerican Medical Association rips Trump’s claim that doctors inflating COVID-19 numbers Spicer mocks Pelosi claim of CNN being GOP ‘apologists’: ‘Had no idea I had Wolf Blitzer in my pocket’ Jim Acosta responds to pro-Trump crowd chanting ‘CNN sucks’ MORE also hit back Tuesday at McEnany for her criticism of the media towards the end of the press conference.

“Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” Acosta asked.

