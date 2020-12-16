http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LdIlyLNXbJE/

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will travel to Georgia on Friday and Saturday to campaign with Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) as he seeks to defend his Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff.

According to a press release, Trump Jr. will join Perdue Friday night for a “Defend the Majority” rally in Irwin County.

“Few have been stronger advocates for me and Kelly Loeffler than Donald Trump Jr. has — it will be fantastic to have him down in Georgia to campaign with us this week,” Perdue said of Trump Jr.’s visit.

“Donald understands how critical this election is to defending the great work President Trump achieved these last four years and knows that every Georgian needs to get back out and vote before January 5,” Perdue added. “He has been a tremendous asset in our fight to hold the line and we look forward to seeing him on the trail.”

Trump Jr. has eagerly worked to ensure a Republican victory in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Trump Jr. insisted that his father’s accomplishments over the last four years are “on the table” in the elections.

“If you sit back and allow apathy to take over, and allow that to rule your thought process, you are literally giving the Democrats everything they have hoped for and dreamed for from conservatives for the last 50 years,” Trump Jr. told Carlson. “We cannot allow that.”

“My father’s legacy, all of his accomplishments, all of the regulations, taking on China, pulling out of endless wars – everything that he’s accomplished is on the table as far as I’m concerned in this election,” he added.

Earlier this week, to march the beginning of early voting in Georgia, the Perdue campaign released a digital ad that prominently featured Trump Jr.

The respective runoff elections between Loeffler and Warnock, and between Perdue and Ossoff, have been set for January 5 in the Peach State. In-person early voting began on Monday.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

