Yesterday, Kayleigh McEnany and many others let Maggie Haberman know that Biden staffers who juggle raising children with working in an intense job aren’t alone after the NY Times correspondent tweeted this:

Putting aside everything else, it is rare to hear a woman speaking unapologetically and unselfconsciously about life having kids and an intense job. The kind of thing men aren’t often asked to think twice about but women are always expected to https://t.co/k7ZUJcqCHE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 16, 2020

Mercedes Schlapp was among those providing some not-so-breaking news for the media who have shown that they’re going to pretend a Biden administration is the first to appoint women with families to high-level positions:

You must have missed the Trump White House where @SarahHuckabee @KellyannePolls @IvankaTrump @kayleighmcenany among other incredible women worked tirelessly for our great nation while raising children. The double standard from the liberal media is appalling. https://t.co/xIsdEsljq6 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) December 16, 2020

Haberman then thought it was unfairly being turned into a partisan issue:

It is revealing that saying someone talked about something openly and revealed how difficult it is has become some kind of partisan call for you. But not in the way you think. https://t.co/pj0sJx3QpD — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 16, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway then dropped some heavy reality checks on a self-unaware media:

For the last 5 years, the media have been unable to tweet, write, or speak in a non-hostile manner on literally anything Trump-related. No truthful articles, much less glowing profiles/tweets of admiration, for any of the many mothers promoted by Trump. Don’t pretend otherwise. https://t.co/uNFQzTDq68 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2020

The media clearly want to memory-hole their horrific behavior these last five years. They don’t get to. Our corrupt media truly have no idea how reviled and loathed they are by the average Americans who were deeply harmed by their fake stories and cartoonishly hostile coverage. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2020

The mainstream media really does think everybody’s either stupid or wasn’t paying any attention to what’s been going on the last few years.

Oh yes. THIS. And follow the thread.. I dare you https://t.co/nG4rM0bjqd — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) December 16, 2020

Very true. They have acted very unprofessional almost ever step of the way. @CNN being the worse. @CBSNews stole a video (from @BBCNews ) of hospital in Italy and said was from one in NYC. When caught, blamed “intern”.@chucktodd cut video off of Barr then blamed on “glitch” — Packing It🎒 (@Travelnpack) December 16, 2020

The media have really covered themselves in glory these past four years.

