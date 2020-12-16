https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/dont-pretend-otherwise-mollie-hemingway-drops-the-mother-of-all-reality-checks-on-ny-times-wh-reporter-and-rest-of-msm/

Yesterday, Kayleigh McEnany and many others let Maggie Haberman know that Biden staffers who juggle raising children with working in an intense job aren’t alone after the NY Times correspondent tweeted this:

Mercedes Schlapp was among those providing some not-so-breaking news for the media who have shown that they’re going to pretend a Biden administration is the first to appoint women with families to high-level positions:

Haberman then thought it was unfairly being turned into a partisan issue:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway then dropped some heavy reality checks on a self-unaware media:

The mainstream media really does think everybody’s either stupid or wasn’t paying any attention to what’s been going on the last few years.

The media have really covered themselves in glory these past four years.

