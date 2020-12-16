https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/election-interference-twitter-changes-rules-back-election-now-manipulated-election-results/

This is quite extraordinary.

Twitter on Wednesday announced they were switching back rules to before the election.

The rules served their purpose. They were able to list any criticism of the fraudulent election as “disputed” or “fake news.”

And they especially hit President Trump hard.

But now that the tech giant was able to manipulate the results and censor conservative arguments they are going to back off the new rules.

This is after they manipulated election results.

Dave Rubin weighed in.

This is incredible. Two weeks before the election Twitter changed how you retweet because they obviously didn’t want certain things to go viral. Now that they got the result they want, they’re going back to the old way. Big tech is manipulating us in ways we can’t imagine. pic.twitter.com/J7jH0ogqli — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 16, 2020

