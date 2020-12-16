https://babylonbee.com/news/elon-musk-launches-ambitious-mission-to-put-a-meme-on-the-moon/

AUSTIN, TX—With the world celebrating Tesla’s move to Texas, an emboldened Elon Musk has announced his most ambitious and audacious project yet: putting the first meme on the moon.

“Everything I’ve built in my life has led me to this point,” said Musk. “Yeah, I love space travel and green energy and cool cars and flamethrowers, but my life’s greatest passion is sharing memes. With the first epic dank meme permanently installed on the lunar surface, my life’s work will, at last, be complete.”

According to sources, virgin losers around the world are very upset at Musk’s plan, saying he has “lost it.” However, all the epic chads think it’s “awesome.”

Teams at SpaceX are currently being assembled to determine which meme should be used in this history-making mission. “Only the dankest and most epic meme will be allowed to grace the moon,” said Xavier Magnifico, the Commander of the mission.

California tried to pass emergency legislation outlawing moon memes, but it was too late, as Tesla had already left the state.

