ESPN host Domonique Foxworth got a bit sociopolitical the other day, blasting fans of Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen as “people with American flags and dogs and skull and crossbones.”

Foxworth — a former NFL cornerback — uttered his blatant stereotype during a chat with ESPN’s Bomani Jones. According to Western Journal, Foxworth noted that “I am fully aware that I have biases; and my biases are not based on Josh Allen” — and then he proceeded to rip Allen’s fans.

Take a listen:

“It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen. I would be 100 percent lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. … It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the Second Coming, and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skull and crossbones. … If you go just take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really concerning retweets and likes. … It’s not about Josh,” Foxworth said.

Foxworth added that “generally, I’m pro-player, and I’m looking for ways to understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting,” Western Journal also noted.

It may come as no surprise that the Bills are one of only six NFL teams with a majority of fans who are Republicans, the outlet added, citing FiveThirtyEight.

How are folks reacting?

It also may come as no surprise that more than a few folks didn’t like Foxworth’s take on Allen’s patriotic, canine-crazy fans:

“Damn this has to be the most f***ed up sports take I’ve ever heard,” one Twitter commenter reacted. “Is he insinuating that all Bills fans are racist, or am I reading into this wrong?”

“Get that racist douche bag Foxworth off the air,” another user declared. “No place for his comments … Imagine if a white dude said something equally disgusting about [black NFL quarterback] Lamar Jackson? Whitey would have been fired immediately! ESPN SUCKS!”

“When do people who are sick of hearing elites badmouth your beliefs stand up?” another commenter asked. “When is it enough? How do people get to say such crazy things and no longer suffer street justice or retaliation? Let’s [not] let them get away with it anymore. Enough is enough.”

Outkick’s Clay Travis wasn’t letting it go, either:

