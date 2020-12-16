https://www.dailywire.com/news/espns-foxworth-i-root-against-josh-allen-because-his-fans-are-patriotic-americans-who-like-dogs-really-concerning

ESPN commentator and former NFL player Domonique Foxworth said this week that he roots against the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen because the quarterback’s fans have “American flags” and “dogs” on their social media.

“I am fully aware that I have biases,” Foxworth said Tuesday on ESPN podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones.”

“And my biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen,” he said. “I would be 100% lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. And it’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed.”

“It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the second coming and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones,” continued Foxworth. “… And then if you go just take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really concerning retweets and likes.”

“It’s not about Josh,” he emphasized. ” … Generally, I’m pro-player and I’m looking for ways to understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting.”

David Hookstead at The Daily Caller suggested Foxworth’s comments implied that Bills’ fans are “racist bigots.”

“[W]hat the hell is he talking about when it comes to the Twitter history of his fans?” Hookstead asked. “Is he implying that people who cheer for Josh Allen are racist and bigoted? It certainly sounds that way.”

“Imagine if you just picked a random quarterback and declared the team’s fan base racist because they own trucks with the American flag,” he outlined. “You’d be laughed out of every room you stepped into. Yet, Foxworth thinks it’s a legitimate point! I’m not sure how anyone can defend that stance. It’s absolutely absurd.”

