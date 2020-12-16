https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/finally-republican-spine-governor-desantis-declines-reporters-request-acknowledge-joe-biden-president-video/

This was refreshing — and rare.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declined a reporter’s request to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Governor DeSantis: “It’s not for me to do… Here’s what I would say. Obviously, we did our thing in Florida. The college voted… But I can tell you, I think a lot of the frustration for folks that supported the president, we were four years with people not accepting him [Trump]. I mean, Hillary, the last week of the election, was saying Putin stole it.”

Reporter: Do you accept Joe Biden as the president-elect?

Florida Gov. DeSantis declines to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect: “It’s not for me to do…”

“…We were four years with people not accepting [Trump]. I mean, Hillary, the last week of the election, was saying Putin stole it.” pic.twitter.com/x8B0IipWOu

— GrantB911 (@GrantB911) December 15, 2020