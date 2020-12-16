https://100percentfedup.com/you-lied-repeatedly-republican-ron-johnson-rips-into-democrat-gary-peters-for-pushing-russian-disinformation/

A Senate hearing on voter fraud earlier today was full of fireworks when Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson got into a back and forth with Democrat Gary Peters. Johnson is fed up with the lies from Democrats like Peters trying to spread Russian disinformation.

He let Peters have it during the hearing:

“Senior Democrat leaders, including ranking member Peters…they were involved in the process of creating a false intelligence product, it was supposed to be classified, they leaked to the media, that accused Senator Grassley, the president pro tempore of the Senate, and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation. So it’s just galling…and I have to point out…that the purveyors of Russian disinformation, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the DNC, the Steele dossier, the ranking member Peters accusing Sen. Grassley and I of disseminating Russian disinformation…that’s where the disinformation is coming, the lies, the false allegations.”

Peters tried to deflect, but Senator Johnson came back at him:

“You lied repeatedly. You lied repeatedly to the press that I was spreading Russian disinformation, and that was an outright lie, and I told you to stop lying and you continued to do it.”

Seantor Gary Peters was called out for lying and it’s about time.

