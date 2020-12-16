http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/76Td8J7MNxM/

A Florida man was arrested after being accused of stabbing an infant’s mother and throwing the infant out a window.

Investigators said the incident took place Saturday at a Fort Lauderdale area home, WTVT reported.

WSVN reported that the victim told the police she was asleep when Pierre Gabriel Francois, 29, burst into the room and began angrily hitting the walls.

He then took out a 2×4 piece of wood and used it to beat her, according to an arrest report.

The victim then said the suspect brandished a knife, and the last thing she saw was him throwing their one-year-old through a window.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Francois stabbed the woman in the eyes to the point where she is not expected to see again after the attack.

The one-year-old reportedly suffered traumatic brain injuries and is non-responsive and intubated.

Investigators say Francois has schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication.

Francois faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, and is being held on $550,000 bond.

