https://www.oann.com/frances-macron-says-wants-best-relations-possible-with-britain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frances-macron-says-wants-best-relations-possible-with-britain

December 16, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted the best relationship possible with Britain as the European Union and Britain moved closer to sealing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Macron also said that he would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

