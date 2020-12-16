https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/franklin-graham-god-trump-election/2020/12/16/id/1001761

Rev. Franklin Graham says that he’s been asked if he’s disappointed about the presidential election, and while he thinks it’s “unfortunate that many people got confused and made the election about personalities rather than the policies of the candidates,” he is still “grateful to God for the past four years” for giving Americans President Donald Trump.

“President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world,” Graham, the president of the international aid charity Samaritan’s Purse, posted in a Facebook post. “May God bless him, Melania, and their family, as God leads him to the next chapter in his life.”

Graham said he’s grateful to God for giving Trump as a president who protected religious liberties, defended the lives of the unborn and stood publicly against abortion, for nominating conservative judges to the Supreme Court and federal courts, and built the “strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic.”

He added that the is grateful to have had a president who strengthened and supported the military, stood against “the swamp” and Washington corruption, and who defended the police, and supported law and order

“I’m grateful for a president and a vice president who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ,” he wrote. “I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting ‘Merry Christmas!'”

“So as we come to the end of this election season, I look back with a grateful heart and thank God for all of these things,” Graham said.

