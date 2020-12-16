https://www.theblaze.com/news/franklin-graham-celebrates-trump-accomplishments

Pastor Franklin Graham has hailed President Donald Trump for being a world leader who he says will “go down in history as one of the great presidents.”

Graham’s remarks came after the Electoral College officially gave the 2020 election victory to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump, at the time of this reporting, has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

In a lengthy Monday Facebook post, Graham lauded Trump for his four years in the White House amid his disappointment in the results of the election.

“People have asked if I am disappointed about the election,” he wrote in the now-viral post.

“When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful — grateful to God that for the last four years, He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation; grateful for a president who nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts; grateful for a president who built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic; grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against ‘the swamp’ and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police,” Franklin’s post continued.

He also gave thanks for Vice President Mike Pence and said that he and the president “brought back the greeting” of “Merry Christmas.”

“I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting ‘Merry Christmas!’ So as we come to the end of this election season, I look back with a grateful heart and thank God for all of these things,” the famed pastor continued.

He concluded the heartfelt post, “It is unfortunate that many people got confused and made the election about personalities rather than the policies of the candidates. President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world. May God bless him, Melania, and their family, as God leads him to the next chapter in his life.”

