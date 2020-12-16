https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/french-president-emmanuel-macron-tests-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

He will self-isolate for a week.

Macron, 42, was tested and diagnosed “at the onset of the first symptoms,” according to the Elysee Palace. “In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely.”

Macron attended several meetings in recent days with other top European leaders, several of whom will now enter quarantine. The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and the European Council President, Charles Michel, said they would enter quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Macron follows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Trump with his positive coronavirus test.

“Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Johnson on Thursday.

