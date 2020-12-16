http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MsBpUENSJbE/

Actor George Clooney, whose net worth sits at about a half billion dollars, lectured the public about coronavirus safety, demanding during a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show that Americans “put a fucking mask on.”

“This thought where everybody is like, ‘Well it’s my freedom.’ It’s like, that’s not how this shit works, dumbass,” continued Clooney, according to a report by The Hill, targeting those who oppose mask mandates in response to the coronavirus, which has over a 99 percent survival rate for people ages 69 and younger, and a 94.6 percent survival rate for people ages 70 years and older.

“Your freedom is this: You’re free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can’t do it on the bus. And you’re free to drink until your liver comes out your ass, but you can’t drink and then get behind the wheel of a car,” Clooney continued, suggesting that it should now be illegal to be in public without wearing a mask.

“There have to be certain rules,” added the Oceans 11 and Gravity star. “This is one that says: Put on a fucking mask and we’ll get through this. We’ve got vaccines coming — let’s save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines.”

Clooney is not the only well-heeled celebrity lecturing the public about coronavirus safety measures. Judith “Judge Judy” Sheindlin says she berated a man who she called a “narcissist” after he walked into a salon she was at not wearing a mask.

“I walked up to him, and he looked at me and smiled,” she told the New York Post. “I was wearing my mask with my smock on, and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy’? He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.”

“You must be some kind of narcissist, or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special,” Judge Judy says she told the man.

