https://www.dailywire.com/news/george-clooney-put-on-a-fing-mask

George Clooney has joined the chorus of celebrities urging people to wear a mask and shaming those who don’t.

Speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the “Ocean’s 11” actor said that people who don’t wear masks are like smokers insisting they can smoke in public places.

“This thought where everybody is like, ‘Well it’s my freedom.’ It’s like, that’s not how this s*** works, dumb***,” Clooney told Stern, as reported by The Hill.

“Your freedom is this: You’re free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can’t do it on the bus. And you’re free to drink until your liver comes out your a**, but you can’t drink and then get behind the wheel of a car,” he added.

Clooney said the wearing of masks could save thousands of lives until the vaccine rolls out.

“There have to be certain rules,” he asserted. “This is one that says: Put on a f***ing mask and we’ll get through this. We’ve got vaccines coming — let’s save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines.”

Clooney then set his sights on President Trump, who he called a “dumb goofball.”

“He was the dumb goofball,” Clooney said. “He was the guy that came up to us at the Stone Rose [lounge in New York] and sat at our table when he wasn’t invited and then would say, ‘What’s the name of the waitress?’”

“It was like, ‘Well, I don’t know, ask your wife,’” Clooney said of the moment. “He was just that guy.”

Almost every week now, a celebrity has come forward to admonish people for not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Just this week, Judge Judy revealed that she previously scolded a fan at a salon for not wearing a mask.

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled. I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy?’” she told the New York Post. “He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.”

“I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special,’” she added.

After the confrontation, the man allegedly apologized.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recently, pop icon Taylor Swift said that people should be wearing masks to protect frontline health care workers.

“God, you hope people would respect it and would understand that going out for a night isn’t worth the ripple effect that it causes,” she said. “But obviously we’re seeing that a lot of people don’t seem to have their eyes open to that — or if they do, a lot of people don’t care, which is upsetting.”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs: Non-Mask Wearers ‘Should Be Hanging In The Streets’ Or In ‘Prison’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

