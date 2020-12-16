https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-senate-democrat-candidate-thinks-feds-make-sure-illegal-immigrants-get-good-wages/

Jon Ossoff is one of the Democrat candidates running for Senate in the January runoff elections and he clearly does not believe in the idea of America first.

Ossoff wants to make sure that people who are in the country illegally are getting good wages.

What does it tell you about Democrats that this is the place they always go to right away?

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

TRENDING: Joe Biden Holds Parking Lot Rally for Ossoff and Warnock at Empty Warehouse — Photos — WHERE ARE THE PEOPLE? This Guy Got 81 Million Votes?

Ossoff: Feds Should Ensure Illegal Immigrants Receive Good Wages Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said that federal agents should be deployed to ensure that illegal immigrants receive good wages instead of enforcing federal immigration law. A resident asked Ossoff how he would deal with people who were illegally brought to the United States as minors. The Democrat went on to chastise the “brutal conditions” facing workers on Georgia farms, arguing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents should be used not to detain illegal immigrants but rather to verify that such workers are treated well. “When federal agents arrive at one of these farms, it should be to make sure people are being paid the minimum wage, working in humane conditions,” Ossoff said at the Sunday event, adding that the U.S. should “show humanity and compassion for those who are part of our society but living in the shadows.” Ossoff’s comments came months after the Democrat indicated his support for so-called sanctuary cities, stating that local law enforcement should not enforce federal immigration law because it undermines the “bonds of trust between local law enforcement and local communities.” Ossoff has also praised House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) $3 trillion HEROES Act, which includes unemployment payments for illegal immigrants.

Remember, he is saying this when millions of American citizens are out of work because of the pandemic.

So many out of work . This psycho running for Senate #JonOssoff: *”ICE Should Ensure * #illegals * Receive Good Wages” * #VotePerdue https://t.co/mkTyQ3BIN7 — 🇺🇸 Pamnsc 🇮🇱 (@pamnsc) December 15, 2020

.@ossoff — the juice-box socialist of Georgia — is campaigning with @JulianCastro, who wants to open our borders and decriminalize illegal immigration. Their agenda couldn’t be more radical for the people of Georgia and all Americans.https://t.co/IKyUtiL6FI — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 7, 2020

Do not let the Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

